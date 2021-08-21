The Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter is struggling to handle a massive influx of stray and surrendered animals and a staffing shortage that’s left the shelter needing to fill five or six positions.
According to a Facebook post from the shelter Friday morning, 172 cats and dogs have come in since Aug. 1, and nearly 100 more are expected by the month’s end. And though summertime is typically the busiest season for the shelter, Shelter Director Tammy Davis said it’s the fullest kennels have been in a couple of years.
“We have two struggles right now,” said Davis. “We have a staff shortage, and we have had an increase in the number of animals entering the shelter. Those two things together is not a good combination.”
Davis said there has also been an increase in the number of surrenders, though the animals being surrendered are not animals previously adopted from the shelter.
Because of the increase in animals, combined with limited staffing, the shelter will close its adoption center on Sundays and reduce its hours to give staff time to clean and prepare. It will now be open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 2-6 p.m. Typically, the adoption center is open from 1-6 p.m., and only closed on Wednesday.
“We just don’t have enough time to get the animals cared for and clean before the one o’clock opening time,” Davis said. “And the reason we, unfortunately, temporarily — this is just temporary — had to close down on the Sunday afternoons is we have no one to work the adoption center.
“We realize, yes, we want to get the animals adopted, but if I physically have no one that can be here to do the adoptions, to answer questions and those types of things — we just have to make that hard decision,” Davis continued.
Davis said the staff they do have on hand have been doing great, but said being short-staffed does take a toll on everyone involved in the shelter’s operation.
“The job is already physically and emotionally draining,” Davis said. “Then, being short-staffed adds a lot more.”
The shelter is currently looking to hire someone to do dog kennel cleaning in the mornings, a dog walker, two cat kennel cleaners and two people to work the adoption center in the afternoons.
Davis said those jobs, for anyone interested, are being advertised on the job listing site indeed.com.
In addition to seeking employees, the shelter is in need of monetary donations to help cover medical care costs, with several animals in need of urgent medical care coming into the shelter in recent weeks. Donations can be made at wcjcanimalshelter.org.