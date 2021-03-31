Washington County reported 53 new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infections on Wednesday, the most reported in the county since it added 67 on Jan. 29 — a span of 61 days.

Wednesday was also the first time Washington County reported more than 50 new cases since January. Compared to February, Washington County’s average new case count rose by more than 30% in March (23.2), though it was still well below January’s average of 71.1. Over the past 14 days though, the county has reported an average of 31 new cases per day, a more than 75% increase from February.

Across the region, however, the average number of new cases reported in March fell by 17% from 109 new cases per day to 90. Over the past two weeks that average has grown to 104.4 new cases per day, about 4% lower than February’s rate.

Washington County also reported the most new deaths (3) in the region over the past week, and is second behind Sullivan County for new hospitalizations (7) and cases (234) over the same time.

Washington County also saw a jump in active cases, which rose by 35 from Tuesday — its largest single-day increase since Jan. 9.