The Washington College Academy School of Arts and Crafts has a little something coming up for everyone.
The historic school offers a variety of classes in traditional and non-traditional arts as well as special events. Here’s a look at the special events happening in September and October.
WCA will be hosting a Dungeons and Dragons game night beginning on Sept. 14 at 6:30. The six-week game night is beginner-friendly, and players will enjoy learninglearn the ins-and-outs of character creation and fantasy table-top roleplaying games. Also in September, WCA will have open studio time every Tuesday from 9 a.m. until noon for those interested in painting and drawing in the company of other artists.
In October, the school Washington College Academy will host a paint night fundraiser to help raise money for the preservation of Harris Hall, which was built on the campus in 1842. The fundraiser will take place on Oct. 8 from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. All materials will be provided.
On Oct. 9, WCA will host an alumni storytelling workshop. The workshop will take place from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. that will focus on WCA alumni and their stories about their experiences as students or faculty of the school. Author Carolyn Gregg will lead the workshop with a presentation on how to collect stories, and then attendees will break into groups and begin sharing their stories.
WCA will also host theirits inaugural craft festival on Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. The craftfestival will feature demonstrations from the school, crafts and other goods available for sale from local vendors, music, food trucks and more. Proceeds from the craft festival will go toward the preservation of Harris Hall.
In addition to the school’s fundraisers and special events, WCA will offer the following classes in September and October:
September:
Wheel Throwing Basics: Sept. 7, 9, 14 and 16 from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.
Basic Blacksmithing: Sept. 6 and 7 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Abstract Painting Sept. 7, 9, 14 and 16 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.
You And Your Sewing Machine: Sept. 8 from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.
Stained Glass Sept. 7, 14, 21 and 28 and Oct. 5 and 12 from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.
Basic Blacksmithing: Sept. 6 and 7 from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.
How To Hang Pictures in A Museum or Gallery Setting: Sept.11 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Found Object Art: Sept.15 and 22 from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.
Painting The Masters: Vincent Van Gogh: Sept.16 from 9 a.m. until noon.
Making Campfire/Dutch Oven Cooking Utensils: Sept.16 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Embroidery On Wool Felt- WNC Animals: Sept.18 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
How To Get Started in Sewing: Basics with Your Sewing Machine: Sept. 22 from 9 a.m. until noon.
Easy and Beautiful Christmas Quilt: Sept. 23 and 30 from 9 a.m. until noon.
Basic Blacksmithing: Sept. 23 from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Making A Coin Ring: Sept. 25 from 9 a.m. until 4p.m.
Make Your Mark on Stained Glass: Sept. 27 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Foundations Of Creative Writing (Fiction): Sept. 27, Oct. 4, Oct. 11, Oct. 18 and Oct. 25 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
How To Get Started in Sewing: Zippers & Notions: Sept. 29 from 9 a.m. until noon.
Painting The Masters: Vincent Van Gogh: Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. until noon.
October:
Fall Flower Arranging Oct. 2nd 9:00 a.m. until12:00 p.m.
Creative Cloak Brooches from Fine to Funky Oct. 2 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.
Classical Oil Painting Method: Oct. 2 and 9 from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m., Oct.16 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.
Basic Blacksmithing: Oct. 4 and 5 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Wheel Throwing Basics: Oct. 5, 7, 12 and 14 from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.
How To Get Started in Sewing: Reading Patterns & Create an Apron: Oct. 6 from 9 a.m. until noon.
Cosplay Cape Class: Oct. 6 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Painting The Masters: Claude Monet: Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. until noon.
Easy And Beautiful Christmas Quilt: Oct. 7, 14, 21 and 28 from 9 a.m. until noon.
The Art of The Shell Through Study & Photography: Oct. 8 from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.
Art Appreciation with Dr. Blanks: Oct.15 from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m.
Viking Brooches: Oct. 9 from 9 a.m. until noon.
Printmaking with Dr. Blanks: Oct. 11 from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.
Forged Neck Knives: Oct.14 and 15 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Making A Coin Ring: Oct.16 from 9 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
You And Your Sewing Machine: Oct.18 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.
Hand Forged Christmas Gifts: Oct. 21 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Painting The Masters: Claude Monet: Oct. 21 9 a.m. until noon
Come Little Leaves Quilt Class: Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Basic Blacksmithing: Oct. 28 from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Creative Cloak Brooches from Fine to Funky: Oct. 30 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Fall Flower Arranging: Oct. 30 9 a.m. until noon.
For more information on classes and events or to register, visit www.wca1780.com or call Jennifer Rasnake at (423) 257-5151.