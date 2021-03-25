Bust out the brushes and slip on a smock — it’s time for WCA Camp Creativity.
Washington College Academy is hosting the WCA Camp Creativitysummer camp on June 14-18 for children in third through fifth grade, and July 12-16 for children in sixth through eighth grade.
Campers will spend each day working with professional artists and focusing on one of the five offered arts and crafts classes: drawing, painting, sculpture, printmaking and textiles. Students will have the opportunity to pick which four classes they take during the camp.
The cost to participate is $175, however, WCA is offering a COVID-19 discount on their courses, which brings the total to $155 and includes all materials. Each class will be capped at 10 students per day, and all COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.
Camp will take place each day from 9 a.m. until noon. A hospitality room will also be offered to parents who want to stay on the historic campus while their children participate in classes.
The deadline to register for Camp Creativityis May 15. For more information or to register, visit wca180.org or call (423) 257-5151.