Washington College Academy is crafting up a new fall tradition.
The historic venue, located in Limestone, is holding its inaugural fall craft festival on Oct. 23. Festival-goers can walk the grounds of the school, have their photo taken in an old-time family photo booth, visit the pumpkin patch, grab a bite to eat at a food truck or shop more than 20 vendors for handmade goods.
“I think that when people come they’re really going to feel the history of it all, and it’s just a real nice, relaxing way to come, have lunch, buy a few crafts from local vendors,” said Debra Lewis, a volunteer with Washington College Academy. “It’ll be a really good time.”
Attendees will also have the opportunity to see demonstrations from Washington College Academy Arts and Crafts including blacksmithing, stained glass work and wooden utensil making. There will also be plein air painting happening around the campus and information booths explaining the history of the school.
All of the profits from the festival will go toward the preservation of Harris Hall. Harris Hall was built in 1846 and is on the National Register of Historic Places. The building was occupied by both the Union and the Confederate armies at different times during the Civil War as a barracks and horse stable and served the school as administrative offices and a dormitory.
Currently, WCA is working on making repairs to Harris Hall’s kitchen so the school has a location to teach cooking classes and host dinners. The roof and doors will also need to be restored in the near future.
“It’s just got a really cool history,” said Lewis. “So we’re going to bring people in and show them via posters and that sort of thing the history of the building and really try to get donations.”
The festival will be held on Friday, Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Admission is free and donations are accepted. For more information visit www.wca1780.org or call (423) 257-5151.