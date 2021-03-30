School starts GoFundMe effort to raise funds
One of Tennessee’s oldest schools needs your help.
Several buildings on the Washington College Academy School of Arts and Crafts’ campus were damaged during Saturday’s hailstorm.
“The campus is in sad shape right now,” said Richard Donoho, Washington College Academy treasurer.
The storm broke windows in five of the buildings belonging to the school. Roughly 170 pieces of glass were broken in Temple Hall alone. Twenty pieces of glass were broken in Pence Hall, where the school holds several of its current art classes, 11 pieces were broken in the President’s House, 10 pieces were broken in the Jablonski Recreation Center and five pieces were broken in the Foster House. Three stained glass windows in the historic Salem Presbyterian Church on the campus were also damaged.
WCA isn’t finished checking the buildings for damage, though, and those numbers could go up. It has liability insurance, but nothing that covers damages done by nature. Donoho said the cost of the restoration glass alone is thousands of dollars, which doesn’t include the labor to repair the windows or the window frames or any other damage that might be discovered during the repairs.
“You never know what you’re gonna find when you get into these old buildings,” Donoho said. “They look good until you start working on them, and then you can’t work on them. You gotta go back and start all over again.”
WCA is asking for volunteers to assist in repairing the windows. The property’s managers also started a GoFundMe to help cover the costs of the repairs.
“We did start a GoFundMe, and it’s been shared on Facebook, Instagram, all of that,” said Jennifer Rasnake, the academy’s office manager. “That way we can start getting some help out here and getting it back to its full glory.”
Despite the damage, WCA still plans to continue with classes as planned. For more information, visit wca1780.com or call 423-257-5151. The GoFundMe can be found on the school’s Facebook or Instagram page.