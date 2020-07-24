Northeast Tennessee reported a record number of new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Friday, adding 144 cases, while two fatalities were reported in Carter and Greene counties.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers
- 144 new cases Thursday in the upper eight counties for a total of 1,985.
- New cases by county: Carter 16, Greene 5, Hancock 9, Hawkins 13, Johnson 3, Sullivan 37, Unicoi 7 and Washington 54.
- 16 total deaths in the upper eight counties. One new death was reported in both Carter and Greene counties.
- 42 new recoveries for a total of 826.
- 1,143 active cases in Northeast Tennessee.
- Active cases by county: Carter 199, Greene 130, Hancock 47, Hawkins 112, Johnson 18, Sullivan 214, Unicoi 27 and Washington 396.
- Average number of cases per 100,000 over the last two weeks: Carter 22.67*, Greene 11.38*, Hancock 44.43, Hawkins 11.57, Johnson 4.82, Sullivan 15.20*, Unicoi 11,20* and Washington 18.88*.
* County in the red zone set by school districts contained within it, indicating significant community spread.
Data analysis
Northeast Tennessee's record day came as Washington County saw a record number of new cases in a single county, adding 54 new cases on Friday. Washington County had the previous single county record of 51, recorded over the weekend.
Cases were down most of the week after the region set a record on Monday, though Friday's count ballooned the daily average this week to 99 cases per day. Last week, the average number of new cases per day was 78. Since the start of the month, the average number of new cases per day in Northeast Tennessee has increased nearly five times over.
There are 1,143 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, with the majority of them concentrated in Washington (396), Sullivan (214) and Carter (199). Carter has seen substantial growth in its case count this week, up 77.3% from last week, according to a data analysis from Milligan University.
There was a record number of recoveries reported on Thursday, though 57% of the region’s cases remain active. There were 100 new active cases reported on Friday.
Sullivan County became the first county in Northeast Tennessee to report more than 300 recoveries, with 306. There have been 826 recoveries in the region.
One new death was reported in both Carter and Greene counties.
Hospitalizations
There were a record number of new hospitalizations reported in Northeast Tennessee on Friday, with 17. Washington County had eight new hospitalizations alone — the previous one-day high across the region was 10 on July 16.
Other counties reporting new hospitalizations were: Carter (3), Greene (2), Hancock (1), Hawkins (1) and Sullivan (2).
Ballad Health reported 69 hospitalized patients on Friday, an increase of four from Thursday. The number of patients under investigation fell to just 15 after sitting at 36 on Thursday. There were 13 people in intensive care, and eight on ventilators.
Schools
Unicoi County, which does not list numerical thresholds to trigger remote learning in schools, entered into what most neighboring counties consider the red zone, with the county now averaging 11.20 cases per 100,000 people over the last 14 days.
Greene, Sullivan and Washington counties remained in the red, along with Elizabethton City Schools, which use Carter County's COVID-19 statistics as an indicator. University School in Washington County announcing on Friday that they would start the school year remotely until at least mid-September.
Cases among school-aged children (5-18) also rose on Friday, with Washington County reporting an increase of seven for a total of 67. Other counties reporting an increase: Sullivan (3), Carter (1), Greene (1) and Hancock (2).
Total case numbers in children are as follows: Sullivan 41, Carter 28, Greene 22, Hawkins 14, Hancock 12 and Johnson 7.
Mountain Home VA
The Veterans Affairs Medical Center at Mountain Home reported nine new cases on Friday, with 55 active and 68 recovered.
Of the active cases, 49 are veterans and six are employees. Almost 90% of all cases have been veterans.
The Mountain Home VA has facilities across East Tennessee, and the VA website does not state a breakdown of cases by facility or county. A spokesperson for Mountain Home declined to offer a breakdown of cases by facility, citing patient privacy concerns. Cases at VA facilities are reflected in the state's daily update.
Novel coronavirus in Tennessee by the numbers
- 2,091 new cases for a total of 89,078 since tracking began in March. 88,172 confirmed and 906 probable.
- 13 new deaths reported for a total of 938.
- 104 new hospitalizations for a total of 4,120 over the course of the pandemic. As of July 23, there were 1,083 people hospitalized with COVID-19, along with 347 more listed as pending.
- 26,592 new tests for a total of 1,321,707.
- 1,322 new recoveries for a total of 52,983.
Analysis
The number of Tennesseans currently hospitalized with COVID-19 reached a record high on Friday, with 1,083 patients in the hospital.
According to state data, 18% of hospital beds are available, and 17% of ICU beds are as well. The state has 66% of its ventilators available.
The 104 new hospitalizations reported on Friday were the second-most ever reported in a single-day, and followed back-to-back record days.
There were 13 new deaths reported Friday, already making this one of the most deadly weeks of the pandemic in Tennessee. On Thursday, a record number of deaths was recorded.
There are 35,157 active infections in Tennessee, also a record.