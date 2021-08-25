ELIZABETHTON — The Main Courtroom of the Carter County Courthouse was the scene of happiness and the satisfied feeling of accomplishment on Wednesday night as a large group of friends and families celebrated the graduation of three people from the Families Free Recovery Court in Carter County and Washington County.
The graduates were Michael Gillen of Washington County, Renee Foster of Unicoi County and Eric Wall of Unicoi County. The three each said it was an extremely difficult ordeal, but they are all extremely thankful they were given the opportunity to participate in the program and say it changed their lives.
Criminal Court Judge Lisa Rice best summed up the feelings of the graduates and also the many who have worked to guide them through the process of changing their lives.
“They are not criminals anymore,” Rice said of Gillen, Foster and Wall. “These are people who are paying taxes and buying their houses. “It is hard to do what they have done,” Rice said. The judge then compared it to the challenge many people have unsuccessfully attempted: “think about not cheating on your diet, now multiply that by 16,000.”
Gillen and Foster said they are graduating after being in the program for two and a half years. Wall said he has been in the program since Jan. 4, 2019. Both Gillen and Foster said there were a few steps backward during the process, but they were always helped by people who supported them and encouraged them. “They don’t give up on you,” Foster said of people who encouraged her to do better after she made mistakes.
Gillen said they taught him how to think like an adult, something he was not doing when he was in trouble. “I began taking grown man steps,” Gillen said. One of those was to choose to get away from his old associates in Washington County and start over in Carter County. He found employment with A.Y. McDonald plumbing manufacturers and has not looked back. Now he is planning on making a career with A.Y. McDonald and buying a house in Stoney Creek, near the plant.
His grown man steps now include being the father in a blended family, raising four girls.
Foster is enjoying an even more drastic change in her life. She was facing 6 years in prison because of two convictions of theft. She said she stole because of drugs. “I never would have done that except for drugs,” she said.
Instead of six years in jail, now Foster has her own house. She works as a trainer at Kentucky Fried Chicken in Unicoi and hopes that now that she has graduated, her achievements will encourage KFC to consider her work record and court record and weighing that against her past criminal record.
Wall has already shown his employers that he can be a leader. He works with a landscaping company and he is now a foreman. “It feels good” Wall said of the drastic change in his life. He has now purchased his first new vehicle and he is preparing to buy a house.