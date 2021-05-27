“The War of the Roses,” a campaign waged by two local men to become Tennessee’s governor in 1886, will be the topic for the Thursday, June 3, meeting of the Watauga Historical Association.
The program will be presented by Robert Hardin.
Robert L. and Alf A. Taylor were brothers competing for the state’s governorship. The unique election the relationship between the two men will be covered during the meeting. Other events in the men’s lives also will be addressed as time permits during the meeting.
An actual carriage that was used in the campaign will be on display at the meeting.
The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Tipton Haynes State Historical Site, 2620 S. Roan St.