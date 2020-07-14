Blair Walsingham is one of three Democratic candidates appearing on the Aug. 6 ballot for Tennessee’s 1st District seat in Congress.
The Hawkins County resident said she is committed to “putting people before politics.” Walsingham said she is endorsed by “key community and national organizations,” including Humanity Forward and former presidential candidate Andrew Yang.
She is the only Democratic candidate actively campaigning for the seat now held by retiring U.S. Rep. Phil Roe, R-Johnson City.
What skills or experience do you have that makes you uniquely qualified to represent the 1st District in Congress?
As a veteran, mom and small business owner, I’m running on the issues that impact citizens here in Tennessee and all around the nation. My training in the military and life experience have exposed me to a unique awareness of the problems we face, and I understand today’s struggles.
My service taught me the importance of teamwork, accountability and how to get things done. That sense of accountability is what is missing most right now, and my plans get at the heart of the challenge. A fast learner, I’ll act quickly to implement the policies we need. I believe if we really want change, we have to keep asking “why” until we get down to the root of a problem. That’s where we can start to build real change.
What are the economic issues you plan to make top priorities if elected to Congress?
There is no excuse for poverty in the United States of America, and it’s time to elect a woman who understands this is a priority. As the first woman elected to a full-term seat in the 1st District, I’ll make sure our children are fed and have opportunities. I will open doors for our young people so they will be prepared to take part in our economy. Currently, 13% of our students drop out of school with few job options. Basic income, educational programs and modern vocational training will increase opportunity.
Healthy, employable people do not turn to crime and drugs. I will focus on policy from the ground up, cultivating economically strong communities by tackling the very reasons people fail to realize their potential. We need new leadership to take new approaches to solving problems in ways that don’t place additional tax burdens on those working hard to get ahead.
Will you be able to put partisanship aside to best serve all of your constituents?
I am a pragmatist and will always work to achieve non-partisan solutions with bipartisan support to make forward progress. I am a Democrat who grew up in a conservative Republican household, so I don’t see issues through a party lens. I will advocate for solutions that fit the issues, regardless of party affiliation. My policies are built on a foundation of data.
The solutions I propose are not partisan; they are guided by conviction and shared values. I will never blindly follow a party platform, rather, I will be guided by the data and seek to serve all constituents regardless of political alignment. We are polarized more today than at any time since the Civil War, and it’s time to stop seeing ourselves as puppets of a system. It’s time to eliminate the problems that divide us with real solutions that benefit all Americans.
How important is it to you to see tax dollars returned to the 1st District in the form of federal grants and programs?
This is a core value of my campaign. I want to see tax dollars invested in our communities and our people. We need to focus our resources on improving our infrastructure, educational system, eliminating health care deserts and expenses, and providing a universal basic income to all Americans. We are so used to massive bailouts of corporations and tax breaks for the wealthiest that many of our citizens don’t even believe they deserve to see their value invested in them.
What do you believe is the No. 1 job of a congresswoman?
The most critical responsibility is to understand constituents, connect them with the needs of the country and the greater good, and represent those interests in legislation. Representatives are responsible for the health, safety and financial well-being of our citizens. Congress must grant access to health care so no one has to choose between bankruptcy or their health.
I will support a strong modern military that uses our global power appropriately, and a justice system that provides fair sentencing and accountability. I will protect our borders and seek diplomatic solutions to global conflicts.
And, I will ensure that our government spending is transparent and reflects our values. We have the resources, but we must reflect on how current spending sends the message to our people that they are not the priority.
I will change that. It’s time to begin a new era in which we restore trust in our democratic system.