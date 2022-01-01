Voters in Tennessee will face a busy mid-term election season in 2022, with races for local, state and federal offices on the ballot this year.
The first election contest comes on May 3, when voters will go to the polls to decide primaries for county offices and local judicial posts. Offices on the ballot in Washington County are:
• All 15 seats on the County Commission;
• Three seats each in the 1st and 3rd districts of the county’s Board of Education;
• County mayor;
• Trustee;
• County clerk;
• Register of Deeds;
• Circuit Court clerk;
• Sheriff;
• Chancellor;
• Circuit Court judge;
• Criminal Court judge;
• General Sessions Court judge;
• District attorney general; and
• Public defender.
Candidates have until noon Feb. 17 to qualify for the primary. That deadline is the same for independent candidates seeking those offices in the Aug. 4 general election.
Winners of the May 3 primaries will appear on the county’s Aug. 4 ballot, which also include the primary for municipal, federal and state offices. The deadline for candidates to qualify for that primary ballot is noon on April 7.
In addition to the general election contests, offices that will appear on the Aug. 4 primary ballot are:
• Four seats on the Johnson City Board of Education;
• Governor;
• Tennessee state senator;
• Tennessee state House members in 6th and 7th districts;
• U.S. House of Representatives 1st District; and
• A male and female committee member of both the state’s Republican and Democratic party executive committees.
The winners of the Aug. 4 primary will next appear on the Nov. 8 general ballot for those offices. In addition to the races for Johnson City Board of Education, city voters will also fill two seats on the City Commission and Jonesborough voters will decide a race for mayor and two seats on the town’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen.