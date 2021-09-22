Gov. Bill Lee is asking Tennesseans to go online and vote for their favorite of four proposed new state license plate designs.
Lee’s office has invited state residents to “Rate the Plates” and help choose Tennessee’s next standard license plate by selecting their favorite design at tn.gov/ratetheplates.
State law requires the vehicle license plate to be redesigned every eight years if funds are approved in the General Assembly’s annual budget.
“As Tennessee celebrates 225 years of statehood, it’s a perfect time to redesign our license plate and feature the Tri-Star that represents each of our state’s unique grand divisions,” Lee said in a news release earlier this week. “We welcome all Tennesseans to cast their vote and play a role in choosing this piece of our state’s history.”
The Tri-Star emblem is featured on the state flag, which was designed by Johnson City native LeRoy Reeves, an attorney and captain in the Tennessee National Guard, who is buried in the city’s Oak Hill Cemetery.
Voting will conclude at 11:59 p.m. CST on Monday. The winning design will be announced later this fall and available to the public in January 2022.
Tennessee statute requires the display of “Tennessee,” “Volunteer State” and “TNvacation.com” on the plate, as well as county name and expiration year decal locations. The statute provides that Tennesseans may select an “In God We Trust” plate option.
The new license plate design will replace the current plate that was launched in 2006 with modifications in 2011, 2016 and 2017.