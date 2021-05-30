Several local organizations recently provided needed health and vision services during a three-day clinic in Johnson City.
Starting May 20, Thursday and Friday clinics consisted of dental and vision services provided by Appalachian Miles for Smiles, pulmonary services by Dr. Joe Smiddy of the Health Wagon and Ballad’s mobile mammogram unit, which provided screening mammograms for Project Access patients with access to COVID testing and vaccines.
The Johnson City Lions Club is a referral source for Project Access’s visions patients. Several of the Lions club’s patients were seen on Thursday, then Miles for Smiles held a vision clinic on Saturday just for the Lions Club patients.
A total value of $16,000 was given back to the community in vision alone. All vision patients received a comprehensive eye exam and a free pair of prescription glasses. These exams were done by licensed ophthalmologists and optometrists from the local communities who volunteer their time.
John Chapman, M.D., and Rebecca Meeks, O.D., were on board the mobile vision trailer on Thursday and Judaun Allison, M.D., and Dana Grist, O.D., were on Saturday to finish up the three-day event. Both days there were patients who required additional care due to systematic diseases that effect the eyes; diabetes, and high blood pressure being the main ones.
Volunteers from Project Access, Ballad and the Lions Club kept the patients moving in the right direction. The Pharmacology Department from East Tennessee State Univeristy was present as well to monitor blood sugars and blood pressures.
