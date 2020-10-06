ELIZABETHTON — Downtown Elizabethton looks great as the fall season approaches, thanks to the volunteers who worked hard on the “Can You Dig This” project last Saturday.
The volunteers re-did the planters on East Elk Avenue.
The project was led by the Downtown Beautification Committee, which partnered with Keep Carter County Beautiful, the Elizabethton Main Street organization, the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department and Keep Tennessee Beautiful.
The Keep Tennessee Beautiful organization provided all the flowers, bulbs, topsoil and trees in the planter boxes and later on the Tweetsie Trail.
The planter boxes were first cleaned before the volunteers planted 120 black-eyed susans and 240 daffodil bulbs. At a later date the Downtown Beautification Committee will plant 240 iris bulbs along the Tweetsie Trail. In November, three redbud trees will be planted.
“We had a fantastic group of determined, hard-working volunteers who once again got the job done,” said Ed Jordan, chairman of Keep Carter County Beautiful. “Thank you to all.”