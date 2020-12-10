NASHVILLE — A state vocational education council headed by the president of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton was recommended for a five-year extension by a legislative sunset hearing in Nashville on Tuesday.
A subcommittee of the Government Operations Committee gave the recommendation for extending the Tennessee Council on Career and Technical Education. The council is chaired by Dean Blevins, president of TCAT Elizabethton. Blevins is also acting executive director.
He said the Joint Government Operations Committee reviews the activities of all state agencies and organizations at least once every eight years under the Tennessee Governmental Entity Review Law.
The CTE Council receives $29,400 annually in recurring funding. That funding is focused on travel expenses and per diem of $50 per day for meetings attended by council members.
The Tennessee Council on CTE is a 15-member council that advises the Tennessee Department of Education, the Tennessee Board of Regents, the Tennessee legislature and the governor.
For fiscal year 2018-19 the council expended $15,154.53 and during fiscal year 2019-20 the council expended $19,129.85.
Blevins said the council received a one-time non-recurring appropriation of $200,000 for the operation and function of the council. The Council works with the TBR system office, the Governor’s office, Finance and Administration and Legislators regarding next steps for securing permanent funding for the council.
“The Council is hopeful that once adequate funding is restored, a permanent Executive Director will be appointed. The Council is administratively attached to the Tennessee Board of Regents and does not promulgate rules,” Blevins told legislators.
