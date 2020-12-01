ERWIN — A dramatic increase in the number of teachers who were quarantined over the Thanksgiving break because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has put Unicoi County Schools into all-virtual learning through the end of the semester.
Director of Schools John English announced the decision to transition the school system to virtual learning only in a video statement posted on the school system’s website Sunday afternoon.
The announcement came at the end of a Thanksgiving break that began on Wednesday, Nov. 25.
“When we left school on Tuesday, we had 22 staff quarantined either active or exposed. That number was reaching 40 as of today,” English said in the announcement.
“That was the one thing that was forcing us to go all virtual. Right now we are not in a position to fully staff our schools.
“We are in a position where we feel like it is in the best interest of our staff and students to go ahead and make the move to all virtual. With our staff numbers increasing, it was the best move,” he said.
English said the decision “was not made lightly.”
“We understand when school buildings are closed it does create hardship and terrible inconvenience on families. That has been a big piece of motive to try and stay in school and not put our students and families in that situation.
“But again, staffing, or a lack of staffing, has put us in a position where we do not have that option at this time.”
Teachers were required to be in their classrooms on Monday to prepare for the transition and all school buildings were open for students to pick up the electronic devices needed for the virtual classes.
English said state mandates require students who were scheduled for end-of-course exams to take the tests at school and buses would be running for those students on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
Free school meal deliveries are to begin Wednesday under the same procedures that were followed during the schools’ COVID-19 closure last spring and summer.
English said the school system’s goal is for every family that wants their students to return to school in January to be able to do that.
On Tuesday, the COVID-19 dashboard on the school system’s website showed the numbers have continued to climb over the past two days with nine staff members and five students with active infections and 40 staff members and 92 students quarantined.