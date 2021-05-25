NASHVILLE – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee om Wednesday released “Home,” a video featuring Dolly Parton that invites Tennesseans across the state to celebrate 225 years of statehood beginning June 1.
“Dolly is a Tennessee treasure, and I’m thankful she’s joined us to commemorate 225 years of statehood,” Lee said. “I invite Tennesseans to celebrate at events throughout the year from Mountain City to Memphis and to share the stories of the people, places and moments that have shaped Tennessee.”
“Home” can be viewed here.
In “Home,” Dolly Parton sings the title track of her 1973 album “My Tennessee Mountain Home,” while main streets, landmarks and natural scenery highlight Tennessee’s culture and beauty across every part of the state.
"I am Tennessee proud,” said Dolly Parton. “I'm proud of our wonderful state, proud to be a born and raised Tennessee girl and I'm proud to be a part of all that we represent.”
The video shows a brief aerial view of the Johnson City sign that is located in King Commons Park.
Gov. Lee will kick off Tennessee’s yearlong celebration and 95-county tour in historic Jonesborough on June 1, Tennessee’s 225th birthday, and he will visit each grand division the first week of June, including stops in Knoxville, Nashville and Memphis.
At the governor’s stop in Jonesborough, the community will also celebrate the return of a historic copy of Washington County’s first deed book. The irreplaceable hand-written copy of the county’s first property records is known as “Deed Book A,” and will be returned to the Washington County Courthouse by horse and buggy.
Tennesseans may submit stories and find upcoming events at www.Tennessee225.com.