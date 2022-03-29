ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department has released the 2022 Covered Bridge Jams schedule.
Covered Bridge Jams will open the summer music series a little earlier than usual with two kickoff concerts in May, featuring Victor Lawson & Boogie Chillen at 7 p.m. on May 21. The second part of the kickoff weekend will take place at 7 p.m. on May 28, with Downtown Country at Covered Bridge Park.
“We look forward to another successful season of music and entertainment,” said David Nanney, recreation manager for the Parks and Recreation Department. The Covered Bridge Jams is a weekly concert series that runs from June through August.
Covered Bridge Jams will feature a variety of music ranging from country, bluegrass, blues and rock on Saturday nights from 7-9 at Covered Bridge Park.
A special part of the Covered Bridge Jams this year will be a special bluegrass event on June 11, starting 5 p.m. This event is called “Covered Bridge Bluegrass Jamboree.” The night will feature Russell Moore & III Tyme Out.
This group has had regular Grand Ole Opry appearances and seven International Bluegrass Music Association Vocal Group of the Year Awards, six Male Vocalist of the Year Awards, and numerous other accolades. This group has solidified its place as one of the hottest groups in bluegrass since May of 1991. The Trinity Valley Travelers will also be part of the evening, a group that is always a crowd-pleaser.
“We are extremely excited about this year’s concert series and hope that citizens in this community and those in our surrounding areas will come out and enjoy some great music in a beautiful park setting,” Nanney said. “Covered Bridge Jams is a special event that showcases local musicians and the beauty of our historic park and downtown Elizabethton. All Covered Bridge Jams concerts are free to the public.”