BRISTOL — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday announced the names of two brothers shot Sunday near the Tennessee-Virginia state line. One of the two was killed.
The deceased was identified as Linzie Humes, 59. His brother, George Humes, 69, was also wounded and later released from Bristol Regional Medical Center.
Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said Sullivan County Sheriff's Office dispatchers received a 911 call just after 10 p.m. Sunday regarding a shooting that had just occurred at 414 Sweet Hollow Road near Bristol. The caller stated that a man had shot at people and that two had been injured in the gunfire.
U.S. Marshals, Virginia State Police and Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office deputies on Monday arrested Michael Daniel Endres, 31, at 22126 Sweet Hollow Road near Abingdon, Virginia, after serving a search warrant at that residence.
The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office had issued warrants charging Endres, 31, with first-degree murder, attempted murder and felony reckless endangerment.
The 911 caller, Vickie Roberts, George Humes’ girlfriend, was listed as a victim as she was inside the trailer when the shooting took place.
Endres was arraigned as a fugitive from justice Tuesday in Abingdon pending extradition hearings. His next court appearance was set for Jan. 27, 2021. He was held without bond at the Southwest Regional Jail.