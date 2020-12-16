Washington County authorities released the name of a woman killed Tuesday afternoon, and still need the public’s help finding the suspect.
Leslie Dawn Belt, age 43, was shot and killed inside Ralph Eugene Davenport’s residence at 480 Ford Creek Road, Apt # 8, Gray. Officers were dispatched to the residence around 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Davenport, 47, is wanted on a first-degree murder charge for Belt's death. He was last seen driving a white 2001 Ford van, possibly with ladder racks on top.
He was on federal supervised release after a conviction in federal court, and he has a previous conviction of voluntary manslaughter. In that case, Davenport was convicted of shooting and killing a man in Johnson City in 1993.
Davenport is 6’ tall, weighs 245 pounds, has brown eyes, and grayish brown hair.
He is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone with information on Davenport’s whereabouts is asked to call their local law enforcement agency or dial 911.
Previous conviction
Davenport was charged with first-degree murder in the August 1993 shooting death of David Keith Fowler, 20, of Johnson City. The shooting happened at the Roane Center in Johnson City. He was convicted the following year in Washington County Criminal Court of voluntary manslaughter and sentenced to five years in prison.
At a parole hearing in 1995, Davenport told the parole board, “I didn’t mean to kill that boy. When I shot that boy a second time, I didn’t mean for him to die.”
Then District Attorney General David Crockett said there were three confrontations Aug. 15, 1993 between Davenport and Fowler. Davenport bought a pistol prior to the final confrontation, loaded the gun and shot Fowler. Davenport shot Fowler a second time, after he had fallen to the ground, cursed him and threatened to shoot others who had been with Fowler.
Davenport said the shooting was self-defense after the two had a “mutual combat.”