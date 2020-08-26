Johnson City Vice Mayor Joe Wise believes the best indicator of future performance is often past performance.
“I’m willing and ready and eager to continue that service if that’s the will of the voters,” Wise said.
Wise, who was initially elected to the Johnson City Commission in 2016 and named vice mayor in December 2018, is one of eight candidates vying for three open seats on the city’s chief governing body. Wise and Commissioner Todd Fowler are the only incumbents running for re-election this year.
Wise has lived in Johnson City for almost all of his adult life and is a graduate of Milligan College. For 12 years, he has owned and operated his own company, Wise Property Solutions, which has offices in Johnson City and Knoxville. The business provides financial, property maintenance and administrative services for community associations.
Before he was elected to the Johnson City Commission, Wise served on the Washington County Commission and as the chairman of the Johnson City Regional Planning Commission.
“I’m seeking reelection because I believe I am the reasonable and responsible candidate and that I have a record to prove that,” Wise said.
Wise also served as the chairman of the West Walnut Street Task Force, which came up with plans to revitalize the West Walnut Street corridor from East Tennessee State University to the downtown area.
Several years ago, Wise said an out-of-state developer expressed a desire to tear down the Model Mill and replace it with multi-family apartment buildings. The developer asked the planning commission to rezone the parcel.
“Obviously, out of that there was a lot of public comment where people were concerned about the loss of an historic building, people were concerned about the density of the proposed housing,” Wise said.
The developer ultimately backed out of the proposal, which Wise said created an opportunity for community members to reconsider the future of West Walnut Street.
“Instead of waiting to see how West Walnut Street develops — a parcel here, a parcel there, a request here and a request there — what if we look at it in totality?” Wise said. “What if we look at West Walnut Street the way perhaps you would look at a bigger project?”
Over the course of about two years, Wise said the task force gathered input from community members, developed a unique zoning code for the district and new concepts for land use and stormwater abatement.
“We were just trying to find ways to have it redeveloped for its highest and best use,” Wise said.
Wise also cited his involvement in the creation of Tannery Knobs Mountain Bike Park, the renovation of the Langston Centre and BrightRidge’s deployment of broadband in the community.
“Each of these accomplishments is a piece of a larger puzzle,” Wise said. “We’re currently looking at recruiting and retaining high-skilled tech workers and remote workers, and you really can’t do that if you don’t have the internet capacity and access that we’re now deploying with the BrightRidge 10 gig, for example.”
Wise also wants to bolster local tourism, leveraging existing assets like the Tannery Knobs Mountain Bike Park to attract visitors who spend money in the community.
Asked about challenges, Wise said Johnson City and Washington County continue to experience slow growth in their populations, and as a whole, the region is shrinking.
“When we are engaging in economic development and attempting to recruit new industry to our area, we need to do everything in our power to ensure we have the greatest population of workforce ready candidates when they get here,” Wise said.
As the nation struggles through a recession prompted by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Wise said the city has benefited from prudent budgeting.
“Over the last four years we’ve paid down general fund debt, we’ve avoided a tax increase and we’ve built our fund balance while at the same time making strategic investments in various public initiatives,” Wise said. “And that factored in a way that has allowed the city to so far weather the financial challenges of the recession.”
Wise said he strives to serve all of Johnson City on the commission.
“I’m not there to represent a particular faction or political party,” Wise said. “I’m there to seek the greatest common good for all of Johnson City, and I think in this particular race that independence makes me unique in the candidate field.”