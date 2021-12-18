ELIZABETHTON — The Veterans of Foreign War Post 2166 in Elizabethton recently recognized the students who won this year’s local Voice of Democracy essay contest at the high school level and the Patriot’s Pen at the elementary school level.
Post Commander Andy Wetzel said “we have two missions at the post. The first is to support the veterans. The second is to be involved in the community.” Wetzel said the post has me its first mission during the past 20 months by assisting over 500 veterans in their families with federal and state claims.
The organization is also involved in many community events, including the essay program. The local winners were recently honored by the post.
Wetzel said this year’s county winner of the Voice of Democracy essay was Levi Holt Taylor, a 10th grader at Happy Valley High School. He received a certificate, an American flag pen, and a Walmart $50 gift certificate.
Kylee Blair, 12, of Hampton Elementary School, was recognized as this year’s county winner of the Patriot’s Pen.
The VFW said it is dedicated to promoting patriotism and supporting the next generation. The organization’s Voice of Democracy program was established in 1947 and provides high school students with an opportunity to express themselves on democracy. Each year, nearly 64,000 9-12 graders from across the country participate.
Wetzel said the theme of the 2021-2022 event was “America, Where Do We Go From Here?”
The Patriot’s Pen essay contest involves more than 165,400 students. The contest encourages young minds to examine America’s history, along with their own experiences in modern American society by drafting a 300-word to 400-word essay expressing their views on a theme, which this year was “How Can I Be a Good American?”
The local post also recognized the county’s high school and elementary school teachers of the year. Wetzel said. The high school teachers of the year is Brooke Tolley of Happy Valley High School. The elementary school teacher of the year is Mitchell Morton.