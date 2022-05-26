A Memorial Day program will take place Monday at the Elizabethton/Carter County Veterans War Memorial in downtown Elizabethton and a dedicated group of volunteers worked last Tuesday to clean and spruce up the grounds for the event.
Members of the Captain Lynn H. Folsom Post 2166 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars joined with other volunteers in recognition of the VFW National Day of Service. In addition to the VFW members, there were two active members of the Army National Guard and six Naval cadets from the Elizabethton High School National Defense Cadet Corps participating in the cleanup. The group cleaned the Veterans War Memorial and the Veterans Walk of Honor on Armed Forces Drive in downtown Elizabethton.
The VFW chose the project to ensure the War Memorial was properly maintained and cleaned up prior to the Memorial Day Ceremony scheduled for 11 a.m. on Monday.
The National Day of Service grew out of the VFW’s Still Serving initiative and is a way to show that veterans continue to serve their communities.