There won’t be a Veterans Day parade in Johnson City this year, but local military groups will still hold ceremonies to celebrate those men and women who are serving or have served in the armed forces.
Due to COVID-19, some public gatherings to celebrate veterans have been canceled or shortened for Wednesday.
The American Legion, Kings Mountain Post 24, Johnson City, will host its Annual Veteran’s Day Ceremony on Wednesday at 9 a.m.
The thirty minute ceremony will be conducted at the Dough Boy Statue in Memorial Park, located at the intersection of East Main Street and 510 Bert Street. The Dough Boy statue is across the street from City Hall and City Police Headquarters.
“Regrettably, due to current restrictions imposed by the COVID 19 pandemic, the traditional Veteran’s Day Parade cannot be held,” said Bryan Lauzon, commander of the organization
Organizations that participated in the 2019 Veteran's Day Parade are invited to join with the American Legion Post 24, at the Memorial Park. Organization banners, flags, and the wearing of organization uniforms are welcome, and attendees can share printed information on their particular organization.
The public is invited to the socially distance service
“We will honor all who have served, including the fallen, and remember their sacrifices,” Lauzon said.
There will also be a Veteran’s Day event at the Johnson City/Washington County Veterans Memorial at 11 a.m. In Kingsport, at the same time,
Tri-Cities Military Affairs Council will host an event to honor veterans as well.
Those who cannot attend the Kingsport event in person can still participate by watching the stream on The Video Guy's YouTube Channel, https://youtube.com/c/TimFlannagan
Veterans Day is always held on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month — the day, date and time the armistice ending World War I took effect in 1918.