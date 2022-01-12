Johnson City police investigators found the vehicle and driver involved in a Tuesday morning pedestrian fatality on Interstate 26, according to a department press release issued Wednesday.
“The vehicle believed to have struck and killed the pedestrian was located later in the day and the driver of the vehicle has been identified and is cooperating with investigators at this time,” the release from Lt. Becky West stated.
“No further information on the victim or driver will be released at this time,” West said in the release.
A motorist called 911 just before 7 a.m. Tuesday to report something at the edge of the road just west of Okolona Road that was causing a traffic hazard.
When an officer arrived, he saw it was a dead person lying in the road. The traffic fatality investigation team as well as the criminal investigation division responded to take control of the scene.
The discovery led police to shut down the westbound lanes, divert traffic to the Okolona exit and onto South Roan Street and then University Parkway to get back onto the interstate.
“Any loss of life in our community is a tragedy, our thoughts go out to the victim’s family, first responders, and witnesses to this tragic accident,” West said.
On Tuesday, investigators walked the scene placing evidence markers at vehicle pieces that could belong to the vehicle that hit the pedestrian. They also used digital equipment to take multiple measurements to help determine more about the incident.
Investigators also took molds of tire tracks in the grass just off the shoulder just in case it could be related to the collision. They were also gathering potential evidence along the area that could later help determine the type of vehicle that hit the person.
Officers cleared the scene around 1:30 p.m.
In the press release, West said the body was taken to the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center at East Tennessee State University pending autopsy, identification and notification of next of kin.
Anyone who witnessed this crash, or who may have information about the incident, is urged to contact the Johnson City Police Department at 423-434-6166.