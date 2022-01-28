ELIZABETHTON — It may still be winter at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park, but there are still quite a few things going on in February at the main park and at the two nearby historic houses, the Carter Mansion and Sabine Hill.
Guided tours of the Carter Mansion will be held on Thursday, Feb. 3, at 1 p.m.; on Friday, Feb. 11 at 1 p.m.; and on Saturday Feb. 19 at 11 a.m. Join park staff for a tour of Tennessee’s oldest frame house. The tour will take the visitors to the home beyond its simple elegance to tell what an amazing structure it must have ben on the nation’s first frontier in the 1770’s. The tour will also provide a view of the Carter Family, some of the foremost leaders of Carter County in its earliest days.
The John and Landon Carter Mansion is located at 1031 Broad St. The tour includes steps and an interior staircase. Registration is required and may be made for the house tours and other Sycamore Shoals events by going online at www.tnstateparks.com/parks/events/sycamore-shoals. Admission for adults is $9; for students aged 7 to 17 is $5, and children 6 and under are admitted free.
Guided tours of Sabine Hill will take place on Friday, Feb. 4 at 1 p.m.; Thursday, Feb. 10 at 1 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 20 at 11 a.m. This guided tour takes the visitors into the home built shortly after the War of 1812 by Mary Patton Taylor, the widow of Brigadier General Nathaniel Taylor. The house has been described as one of the finest examples of federal architecture in Tennessee. While learning about the house and its restoration, the tour also includes many details about the Taylor Family, one of the most historically prominent families in the state.
Sabine Hill is located at 2328 W. G St. The tour includes steps and an interior staircase. Only portable toilet facilities are currently available. Registration is required and may be made online at the above link. Admission for adults is $9; for students aged 7 to 17 is $5, and children 6 and under are admitted free.
It’s not too early to be planting and building your spring garden. Gardiner extraordinaire Ben Hunter will share his experiences and techniques during a program entitled “Raised Bed Gardening with Ben Hunter” on Saturday, Feb. 5 from 9 a.m. until noon. The event is free, but registration is required and may be done online at the above link. The event is sponsored by the Northeast Tennessee Master Gardeners.
Just in time for Valentine’s Day will be “Waltzing through Time” on Sunday, Feb. 13 from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Guest instructor Cynthia Atkins will guide members and guests through several different waltzes. No experience nor partner is required. Dress is casual and there is no cost to attend. Light refreshments, hot chocolate and coffee will be available.
The monthly “Old Time Music Jam — Led by Art Lang” will take place on Sunday, Feb. 27 from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. The event allows everyone to enjoy the rich musical traditions of the region each month. Old time musicians of all levels are welcome. Those who don’t play are invited to kick back and enjoy the tunes.
The short month comes to an untimely end with “Death Comes to the Carter Mansion” on Monday, Feb. 28 at 6 p.m. In February of 1842, Carter County mourned the loss of Elizabeth MacLin Carter, the namesake of Elizabethton and widow of Landon Carter, for whom Carter County was named. Near the anniversary of Elizabeth’s death, Sycamore Shoals Museum Curator Chad Bogart will hold a special after-hours program at the Carter Mansion to demonstrate the strange and somewhat bizarre customs, rituals, and superstition surrounding death and funerals in early America. Admission is $10 for adults and $8 for children 17 and under. Not recommended for small children. Entry to the home and upper levels requires the use of steps. Preregistration is required and may be done online at the above link. The John and Landon Carter Mansion is located at 1031 Broad St.