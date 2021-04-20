Sullivan County native Valentine returning from South Carolina
ELIZABETHTON — A man with many years of experience in directing school bands in South Carolina will be returning to his native East Tennessee to become the next director of the Elizabethton High School Band.
After an extensive search, the Elizabethton City School System has selected Jonathan Valentine to succeed Perry Elliott as director of the Betsy Band, which has finished first, second or third in state band competition for many years. The school system said in a press release announcing Valentine’s selection that it has been 31 years since Elizabethton High School has had to choose a new band director.
Valentine will pick up the baton when Eliott retires later this summer. The Elizabethton City Board of Education has already created a stipend so that Valentine can begin the work of creating a band program for next season and preparing for the annual summer band camp.
Valentine grew up in Bristol and went to Sullivan East High School. His move back to the Tri-Cities will bring him closer to his family and he will be joined by his fiancé Shawnna Kelley. They will be married in November, right after the state championships.
When asked why he made the move to Elizabethton, Valentine said, “The Betsy Band program has had a long tradition of excellence. I knew that even when I was in high school. There are not a lot of head director jobs that I ever applied for, but this one has always been on my radar because I want to be in a place that values the band program and it’s obvious that this is true about Elizabethton. It will take a village for this program to be successful, and I wanted to find a place where the whole village loved band as much as I do, I’m happy to have found such a great place to work and am really excited about all of the things that we will accomplish together.”
Valentine has extensive experience in music education and band direction. Prior to his selection to be director at Elizabethton, Valentine served as an assistant director at T.L. Hannah and the director of bands at Berry Shoals Intermediate School and a middle school assistant director at James F. Byrnes School in South Carolina.
Under Valentine’s leadership, the Berry Shoals fifth- and sixth-grade bands were a consistent winner of the Outstanding Performance Award, featured performer at the South Carolina Music Educators Association Conference and a 2019 Division III high scorer at the National Adjudicator Invitational, held in Atlanta Symphony Hall.
The James F. Byrnes High School band rose to become a Bands of America national semifinalist and won two 5A state championships during his tenure.
Valentine is a co-brass caption head of the World Class Drum Corps.
Valentine is an active clinician for middle school and high school groups in both marching bands and concert bands. He holds an undergraduate degree from the University of South Carolina School of Music. He studied music education and saxophone performance with Clifford Leaman and earned a master of music education degree from the University of Florida School of Music.