Employees at James H. Quillen VA Medical Center receive a National HeRO Award during a ceremony hosted by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Pictured from left are: Dr. Colleen M. Noe, JHQVAMC associate director; Gary Cutshall, a nursing assistant; Donna Emmert, a dietician; Brandy C. Goble, food service systems manager and Dr. Angela E. May, JHQVAMC chief of staff (acting).