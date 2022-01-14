With grading completed for Washington County's new K-8 school in Jonesborough, crews have now turned their attention to utility work at the site.
An official groundbreaking for the $42.75 million project was held in November.
The construction is being financed by a loan granted to the town of Jonesborough through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development Communities Facilities Loan Program.
Jonesborough has been able to secure that loan as a result of a contract with Washington County, which has pledged to retire the debt by paying the town for county schools to lease the facility.
The 137,000-square-foot school is being constructed on a 48-acre tract located at 720 N. Cherokee St., Jonesborough. The Clark Nexsen firm serves as the architect on the project and BurWill Construction is the primary contractor.