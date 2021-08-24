Beginning Monday, motorists should expect traffic interruptions from Cherokee Elementary School along Cherokee Road to Southwest Avenue, continuing up Southwest to the East Tennessee State University to permit ongoing electric infrastructure improvements .
The work is is expected to improve service to ETSU and the the immediate area.
Infrastructure work will include a total rebuild of the circuit from the substation located near Cherokee Elementary, including new poles and conductor wire as well as the installation of a second circuit that will exclusively serve the ETSU campus.
Work will continue daily until completion in January, including some weekends.
Contractors working for BrightRidge to complete the reconstruction will have flag persons deployed to provide traffic control, and motorists should seek alternative routes whenever possible, particularly during known periods of peak traffic.
Motorists are also asked to use the utmost caution in the work zone.