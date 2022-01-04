Brenda Downes, the Republican incumbent vying for Washington County Circuit Court Clerk, is among the first candidates who have filed their qualifying petitions for the May 3 election.
Candidates have until noon on Feb. 17 to return their papers to appear on the primary ballot for county and state judicial offices. Independent candidates who seek to appear on the Aug. 4 general election ballot also must meet that qualifying deadline.
Other candidates who have filed their qualifying petitions with the Washington County Election Commission office are three incumbent Republicans seeking re-election to judgeships in the 1st Judicial District, which covers Carter, Johnson, Unicoi and Washington counties.
They are J. Eddie Lauderback, Circuit Court Judge Part I; Lisa Nidiffer Rice, Criminal Court Judge Part I; and Stacy L. Street, Criminal Court Judge Part II.
Other candidates who have picked up qualifying papers for 1st Judicial District offices are Republican incumbent John C. Rambo for Chancellor and Suzanne Cook for Circuit Court Judge Part II.
Other judicial candidates who have picked up papers for Washington County races are:
• Incumbent Robert G. Lincoln, a Republican for General Sessions Court Part I.
• Jesse James Campbell, Johnson City; incumbent Janet Vest Hardin, Johnson City; and Joshua P. Sutherland III, Johnson City, as Republicans for General Sessions Court Judge Part II.
• Johnathan A. Minga, Jonesborough; Michael Rasnake, Jonesborough; and Stephanie Sherwood, Johnson City, as Republicans for Sessions Court Judge Part III.
Washington County incumbents Mayor Joe Grandy, Register of Deeds Teresa Bowman and Trustee Rick Storey were among the first Republicans to pick up their qualifying petitions for the May 3 primary.
In other Washington County races:
• Danny Edens, who currently serves as a county commissioner, and Cheryl Storey, Jonesborough, have picked up as Republicans for county clerk.
• Michael Templeton, Jonesborough; incumbent Keith Sexton, Jonesborough; and Leighta Laitinen, Johnson City; have picked up papers as Republicans for sheriff.
In races for the 15 seats on the Washington County Commission:
• Richard Tucker, Limestone, as a Republican in District 1.
• Marty Johnson, Jonesborough, and Jason Day, who currently serves as chairman of the county’s Board of Education, have picked up papers as Republicans in the 2nd District. Billy Austin has also picked up as an independent candidate in the 2nd District.
• Incumbent Jerome Fitzgerald has picked up as Republican in the 3rd District.
• Josh Edens, Jonesborough, and Todd Hensley, Telford, have picked up papers as Republicans in the 4th District.
• Incumbent Bryan Daveport has picked up as a Republican in the 5th District.
• Incumbent Greg Matherly has picked up as a Republican in the 6th District.
• Larry England, Johnson City, and Sam Phillips, Johnson City, have picked up as Republicans in the 7th District.
• Former Constable Scott Keith Holly has picked up papers as an independent candidate and incumbent Freddie Malone as a Republican in the 8th District.
• Former Johnson City Mayor David Tomita has picked up as a Republican in the 10th District.
• Incumbent Jodi Jones has picked up papers as a Democratic candidate in the 11th District.
• Incumbent Kenneth “Kenny” Huffine has picked up as a Republican in the 13th District.
• Incumbent Jim Wheeler has picked up as a Republican in the 14th District.
• Mark Rice, Jonesborough, has picked up as a Republican in the 15th District.
In races for the Washington County Board of Education:
• Vince Walters, Jonesborough; Cody Day, Limestone; and incumbent Keith Ervin, Jonesborough, have picked up Republican papers in 1st District.
• Gregg Huddlestone, Gray, has picked up papers as a Republican in the 3rd District.