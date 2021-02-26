Investigators have identified the two women who died in a house fire near Watauga earlier this week.
The women, Helen Murray, 77, and Donna Schreiber, 50 were found by firefighters in a hallway near the back of the residence at 327 Woodlyn Road.
The bodies have been sent to the William Jenkins Forensic Center at ETSU for an autopsy, Sheriff Ed Graybeal said in a press release on Friday.
The sheriff’s office along with fire investigators from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are working to determine the cause of the fire, but at this time no foul play is suspected.
----
Reported earlier:
Two elderly women died in an early morning residential fire in Watauga Thursday, and several animals were rescued long after the fire was extinguished.
“We were dispatched at 7:56 a.m. to a residential fire with possible entrapment,” Watauga Firefighter Avery Welter said.
“We arrived on scene (and) there was heavy fire and smoke coming from the structure. Soon after we did make entry and began to get the fire under control. Myself and another firefighter with the Gray Fire Department discovered two deceased victims in a hallway.”
Welter said the two elderly women were found in a hallway near the back of the house.
There was heavy fire damage to the right side of the home, which could indicate the fire started in that area.
“There were probably five to 10 animals inside the home and others outside in pens and cages,” he said.
At least three cats died in the fire, according to Washington County/Johnson City Animal Control Officer Nicole Stuwa. She and other animal control officers were still on scene around 1:30 p.m. trying to round up the animals.
Welter said upkeep in the interior of the home made it difficult for firefighters to get inside.
“The house is stacked with stuff all the way through head high,” Welter said. “It made entry very, very hard. We made forced entry through the front and forced entry through the rear.
The stacked items in the house also provided more fuel for the fire to spread quickly.
“It seemed some of the windows were barricaded in some way. It was a rather tough structure fire.”
Representatives from the state Fire Marshal’s office and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are investigating and have not yet released the names of the women.