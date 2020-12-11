Update: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on Friday identified a Greene County inmate who escaped from the Johnson City Medical Center.
The escape had prompted a temporary lockdown at East Tennessee State University.
The fugitive was identified as Mark Hanselman, 55. He is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. Has charges out of Greene County for aggravated burglary, felon in possession of firearm and theft.
#FugitiveFriday: We’re helping Johnson City Police Dept look for Mark Hanselman. He’s 5’8”, 165 lbs. Last seen at Johnson City Medical Ctr. Has charges out of Greene Co for Agg Burglary, Felon in Possession of Firearm, Theft. Call local 911 if you see him. pic.twitter.com/wet7ugIgaR— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) December 11, 2020
Hanselman, of Indiana, was shot last week by Greene County deputies after a burglary on Laughlin Road.
Previously reported:
East Tennessee State University officials lifted a "shelter in place" order shortly after 10 a.m. about an inmate who escaped police custody at the Johnson City Medical Center.
According to the alert, the TBI, Johnson City police and Washington County sheriff's officers were "actively working the case."
The inmate was apparently in the custody of the Greene County Sheriff's Office. The department was working on a press release about the incident.
ETSU issue an alert around 9:15 a.m. that indicated the man was white with blue eyes, 5 feet, 8 inches tall and about 150 pounds. He was wearing glasses.
Reported earlier:
East Tennessee State University officials issued an alert to students and employees Friday about an "armed and dangerous" man who had escaped from police custody.
The alert issued about 9:15 a.m. indicated the man was white with blue eyes, 5 feet, 8 inches tall and about 150 pounds. He was wearing glasses.
An ETSU spokesman said the man had escaped from custody at Johnson City Medical Center and referred further questions to the Johnson City Police Department.
Area law enforcement agencies were issued a BOLO — been on the lookout— for the man, who was in the custody of the Greene County Sheriff's Office. Someone who answered the phone at GCSO said additional information would be released soon and they were "working on a press release."