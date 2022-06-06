A $2,500 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of Bradley John Miller who is wanted for first-degree murder after the body of his girlfriend was found in Unicoi County last week.
According to a press release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Miller, 43, of Johnson City, is wanted on charges of first-degree murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence after the body of his girlfriend, Athena Saunders, 48, of Johnson City, was found off a gravel road near the Unaka Mountain Beauty Spot on May 30.
According to the TBI, Miller is described as having black hair and hazel eyes. Miller is approximately 5’9” tall and weighs 155 pounds.
The TBI stated that Miller has been added to the TBI’s most wanted list and should be considered armed and dangerous.
Those with information about Miller’s whereabouts should call 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office at (423) 743-1850.
The investigation was a joint effort between the TBI and Unicoi County Sheriff's office. The Johnson City Police Department also assisted with the investigation.