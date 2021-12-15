The victim in a shooting Wednesday morning at Sunset Court was a boy, according to the latest information released by the Johnson City Police Department.
The press release from JCPD did not give any other identifying information about the victim.
When officers arrived, “they found that shots were fired outside of a residence in the 1100 block and as a result, a juvenile was struck and injured in this incident. The victim was being treated for their injuries at the Johnson City Medical Center,” according to the press release.
The report of a shooting led school officials to issue a lockdown at several locations.
The shooting occurred around 7:19 a.m. outside a residence at 1112 Sunset Court, according to Major Matt Howell.
Several Johnson City schools went on soft lockdown after what a school spokesperson called an “off-campus incident” at the residence of a Science Hill High School student Wednesday morning, according to the system.
Science Hill, Topper Academy, Liberty Bell Middle School, Towne Acres Elementary School and Woodland Elementary School were on soft lockdown.
“We are coordinating with law enforcement, and the soft lockdowns will be lifted when authorities give approval,” the school system said in a message to parents.
A system spokesperson said Wednesday afternoon that the soft lockdown at Woodland Elementary and Towne Acres Elementary had been lifted. Science Hill, Topper Academy and Liberty Bell would likely remain on a soft lockdown for the remainder of the day.
The system said it implements a soft lockdown when there is no imminent threat. It is initiated for situations including medical emergencies or if there is a nearby incident in the area that does not directly affect the school.
During soft lockdowns, students stay in the classroom while normal teaching occurs, but no one is allowed in or out of the building.
School administration will communicate any changes to faculty, staff and students. Typically, the system said, parents are not notified of soft lockdowns, but they may be notified during some extenuating circumstances.
Reported earlier:
