Interstate 26 westbound lanes were eerily empty for hours Tuesday between the Okolona Road and University Parkway exits while Johnson City police investigated the death of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
Police have yet to identify the pedestrian.
Johnson City Police Department Lt. Scotty Carrier said 911 received a call just before 7 a.m. from a motorist who reported a hazard at the edge of the road just west of Okolona Road.
When an officer arrived, he saw it was a dead person lying in the road. The traffic fatality investigation team as well as the criminal investigation division responded to take control of the scene.
The discovery led police to shut down the westbound lanes, divert traffic to the Okolona exit and onto South Roan Street and then University Parkway to get back onto the interstate.
Investigators walked the scene placing evidence markers at vehicle pieces that could belong to the vehicle that hit the pedestrian. They also used digital equipment to take multiple measurements to help determine more about the incident.
Investigators also took molds of tire tracks in the grass just off the shoulder just in case it could be related to the collision. They were also gathering potential evidence along the area that could later help determine the type of vehicle that hit the person.
Officers cleared the scene around 1:30 p.m.
Anyone who could have information about the fatality is asked to call the police department at 423-434-6166.
For anyone who wants to remain anonymous, information can be sent by calling Crimestoppers at (423) 434-6158. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by texting 423JCPD and your tip to 847411 (TIP411) or submit via the internet at www.citizenobserver.com.
Reported previously ...
Both westbound lanes of Interstate 26 were shut down Tuesday morning after a car struck and killed a pedestrian near the exit 27 onramp.
A spokesperson for the Johnson City Police Department confirmed a fatality in the incident in the westbound lanes near mile marker 27 and asked drivers to avoid the area.
Police on the scene said emergency responders were dispatched at 6:56 to the area near the interstate onramp from Okolona Road.
Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Mark Nagi tweeted about the crash at 8:16 and said traffic was being diverted off the interstate via exit 27 to Okolona Road.
