KINGSPORT – Kingsport police are searching for a 36-year-old man in connection to a shooting that left a city woman dead.
Police are searching for Zachery Felton in connection to the shooting of Amber N. Schwenk, 40. The shooting took place around 6 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Bays View Court.
Officers found Schwenk inside a home, dead from an apparent gunshot wound to the head, according to an affidavit filed by the Kingsport Police Department.
After conducting interviews with others in the home, detectives determined Felton was the person responsible. Felton left the scene before police arrived. Detectives obtained a warrant, charging him with 1) First Degree Murder, 2) Vandalism of a Monitoring Device, and 3) Vandalism.
