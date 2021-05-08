A woman and her boyfriend’s teenage daughter didn’t make it to their destination Friday night after another car hit theirs head on, killing them both.
The man who hit them also died from injuries in the crash.
Johnson City police said Tonya Westmoreland, 48, and Jalynn Chisholm, 17, both of Johnson City died in the 7:30 p.m. crash on Interstate 26 near the Boones Creek exit.
JCPD Lt. Scotty Carrier said a vehicle driven by a man - whose name has not yet been released - was headed west on I-26 when he lost control, crossed the media into oncoming traffic and hit Westmoreland’s black Nissan Altima head-on.
A third vehicle also hit the Altima, but it only had minor damages.
The man’s name has not been confirmed yet, and Carrier said he was waiting on forensic information to identify the man. Carrier said the man did not have any identification on him at the time of the crash.
The man’s car caught on fire, but Carrier said he didn’t know if the crash was the cause of death or not. He died at the scene as did Chisholm. Westmoreland died later at the Johnson City Medical Center.
The crash shut down the eastbound interstate traffic flow for five hours and traffic was diverted onto the Boones Creek exit during that time. At one point the entire interstate was shut down while investigators took photos and measurements to aid in determining exactly what happened.
The JCPD traffic homicide team responded to conduct the investigation.
