The preliminary hearing for a man accused of running over someone last year during a Black Lives Matter protest took an odd twist when two witnesses exercised their 5th amendment rights to not answer questions about potentially disobeying a judge's order.
Additionally, the aggravated assault charges against Jared Benjamin Lafer, 27, 147 Rockdale Road, Bakersville, North Carolina, was reduced to reckless aggravated assault after Washington County General Sessions Judge Janet Hardin heard testimony from the alleged victim.
The witness issue came up after a sheriff’s deputy bailiff reported seeing the two witnesses — Hannah Reid and Elijah Gilmer — talking during a brief recess. At the very beginning of the hearing, Hardin specifically told witnesses they were prohibited from talking to other witnesses about their testimony or anything they heard while in the courtroom.
The hearing, which didn’t get underway until 4 p.m. Thursday, started with testimony from Jonathan Bowers, who was run over by Lafer Sept. 12, 2020 at the intersection of State of Franklin Road and Spring Street.
Lafer had been in Johnson City to have dinner with relatives and was leaving town when he encountered what Bowers called a “small group” of five or six people protesting at that intersection.
Bowers testified that he was in the area to walk his dog and take photos, which was a hobby of his. When he saw the protestors, he decided to take photos of what was happening.
The protesters were apparently walking back and forth across State of Franklin Road — with one person stationed at the crosswalk station who repeatedly pushed the button — when Bowers was in that immediate area.
At some point, Lafer was turning right onto State of Franklin from Spring Street to go toward the interstate.
As he turned, Bowers was bumped by Lafer’s vehicle, and Bowers hit the SUV hood with his fist to get Lafer’s attention. But he said Lafer then gunned the vehicle which “sucked” Bowers under the tires. He was run over and suffered a broken right ankle and broken left knee. Bowers said his dog was able to get out of the way and was uninjured.
After the hearing, defense attorney Mac Meade said Bowers’ testimony was inconsistent as far as his involvement in the protest.
A video from a nearby business was played in court that showed a large white SUV bump Bowers, then continue forward and run over the man. The SUV continued on and left the scene.
In previous interviews, Meade and his co-counsel, Chris Rogers, have said Lafer felt threatened and that protestors surrounded his vehicle that night. They said their client was only trying to protect his wife and three children who were in the SUV with him.
Meade and Rogers both said after the hearing they were pleased the judge reduced the charge against their client and that they would have to research case law about the potential contempt issue involving Reid and Gilmer.
They both said the incident called into question the reliability of Reid and Gilmer as witnesses in the case.
Lafer, who is free on bond, will appear in Criminal Court in the next few months.
-----------------
Reported earlier:
A preliminary hearing is underway for a North Carolina man accused of running over a Black Lives Matter demonstrator in September.
Jared Benjamin Lafer, 27, 147 Rockdale Road, Bakersville, North Carolina, was charged with aggravated assault for the Sept. 12 incident, which happened in the midst of a BLM rally in response to the death of George Floyd.
Lafer was in Johnson City having dinner with his family and encountered the crowd near the intersection of West State of Franklin Road and Spring Street as he was leaving town.
As the group crossed State of Franklin Road, some drivers were impatient as the protesters crossed the street and blew their horns. Someone in a black vehicle “flicked-off” the participants as the driver maneuvered around the group.
The victim, Jonathan Bowers, told police that a white SUV honked and the driver kept rolling forward at about two miles per hour and bumped him before knocking him down and running over his legs.
During Thursday's hearing, Bowers said that after the SUV bumped him, it sped up and "sucked" him under. He suffered a broken right ankle and left knee.
Documents allege the driver, later identified as Lafer, drove away without attempting to assist or check on the welfare of the victims.
Check back with johnsoncitypress.com later this evening for complete coverage of the preliminary hearing.