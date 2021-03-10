A Johnson City teenager was arrested Wednesday after a man he was accused of shooting during an altercation died.
The teen, 17, was not identified because of his age, according to police. He’s charged with with first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, possession of schedule III drug for resale and simple possession of schedule VI drug.
The shooting happened a few minutes before 8 a.m. at Plymouth Ridge Apartments, 2560 Plymouth Road. When officers arrived, they found the victim, Daniel Nicholas King, Elizabethton, lying in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds.
“A preliminary investigation revealed an altercation between two males in the parking lot and shots being exchanged between these subjects,” JCPD said in a press release. “A subsequent investigation revealed this incident was witnessed by several individuals in the complex.”
Information gathered from witnesses led police to an apartment in the complex where they conducted a search and found the teen and evidence of the shooting.
The alleged shooter was booked into the Upper East Tennessee Regional Juvenile Detention Center where he will be held until a hearing in the Johnson City Juvenile Court Thursday at 11 a.m.
Previously reported:
Johnson City police were searching Wednesday for an unknown suspect who shot a man multiple times at an apartment complex in South Johnson City.
Officers were dispatched shortly before 8 a.m. where they found a white male with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Heather Brack, public information officer for the police department.
She said the latest update on the victim, whose identity has not been releaased, was that he was in surgery.
“We have no information about the suspect,” Brack said. “Officers are still at the scene interviewing witnesses. We believe this is an isolated incident and feel the people in that area have no reason for concern.”
Anyone with information about the shooting can contact investigators at 423 434-6166. For those wishing to remain anonymous, information can be sent by calling Crimestoppers at (423)434-6158. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by texting 423JCPD and your tip to 847411 (TIP411) or submit via the internet at www.citizenobserver.com.