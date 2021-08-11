The Johnson City Board of Education is postponing a meeting on COVID-19 protocols in schools.
The school board had originally planned on meeting in special session at 5 p.m. today to discuss "current numbers of COVID-19 in schools, clarify protocols and take any necessary action."
Board Chair Kathy Hall said not all members of the board were free on Wednesday evening. The school system is now eyeing another date and will provide an update once it has one.
On Aug. 2, the school board narrowly voted to recommend that students wear masks in school. Face masks are currently optional, but they're required on buses. The school year started on Aug. 4.