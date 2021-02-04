The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced on social media last night that an endangered Johnson City toddler had been found safe in Bristol.
Previously reported:
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is searching for an endangered two-year-old Johnson City girl who may be with her non-custodial father.
According to the TBI, Oriana Young may be with her non-custodial father Billy Young, who may be driving a 2021 Nissan Armada with the Florida tag GIB-M18.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.