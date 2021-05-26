The man accused of shooting his contractor Tuesday afternoon in a home improvement store parking lot had his hands raised, told police he was involved and told them where the gun was located, according to a court document filed by Johnson City police.
That man, Timothy Delaney, 24, 100 Church St., Elizabethton, was arrested on the spot after police arrived at the scene. Delaney told officers the gun was in his front right pocket, and they found a .40 caliber Glock handgun there.
Delaney was arraigned in Washington County General Sessions Court Wednesday afternoon. Judge Robert Lincoln set Delaney's case for a preliminary hearing on July 7. Delaney remained free on bond and told Lincoln he intended to hire his own attorney.
No new details were revealed during the short appearance.
He’s accused of shooting Joshua White, a man who had done some construction work for Delaney.
According to police, the two men were inside Lowe’s Home Improvement, 180 Marketplace Blvd., around 4:40 p.m. purchasing supplies for the project.
“White requested to be paid for work already completed, but Delaney did not want to pay White until the work was reviewed,” JCPD Detective Johnnie Willis wrote in the affidavit filed in court.
“White continued to ask for payment and the confrontation escalated to a shoving match. White and Delaney were separated and Delaney began making his way to his vehicle. White followed Delaney and continued to demand payment.
“Once at Delaney’s vehicle, Delaney produced a handgun and ultimately fired one shot at White, striking him in the left thigh.”
Delaney was charged with aggravated assault and taken to jail. He was released on a $25,000 bond later Tuesday night.
JCPD Lt. Don Shepard said Wednesday that White was in surgery, and no other information would be released until after that’s completed.