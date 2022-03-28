The fire burning on Buffalo Mountain was up to 75% contained Monday evening, and fire crews have pulled off the scene for the day, according to James Heaton, a forestry technician with the Tennessee Division of Forestry.

Heaton said earlier Monday that crews from the state division of forestry and the U.S. Forest Service were working to clear pockets of unburnt fuel and snags — dead, standing trees without leaves or needles. An interactive map of forest fires in the state operated by the Tennessee Division of Forestry incorrectly listed the fire as 100% overnight, but was updated to show it as 40% contained as of 11:12 a.m. Monday.

"We're just working those areas, making sure that we have a good solid containment line around the fire, and right now we have a dozer line and hand line in place, we're not at 100% containment," said Heaton said Monday morning.

Heaton said he was not "overly concerned" about any potential threat to structures or residences in the area, though there were points on Sunday where the fire was threatening structures near Bill Garland Road. There was also a point where firefighters were concerned about the fire damaging the towers on top of the mountain, but they managed to prevent it.

"They are forecasting low humidity and high winds today, not as high as yesterday, but still high winds," Heaton said. "There's still a chance that something could happen and, you know, the fire could escape but we're not anticipating that but we do need to plan for it."

Heaton said the fire was burning within containment lines as of 5:45 p.m. Monday, and said people can expect to see smoke until the fire exhausts all the fuel within those lines.

The National Weather Service in Morristown forecasted low relative humidity at 22% for Johnson City on Monday, with wind gusts possible up to 22 miles per hour. While a red flag warning was not issued for Northeast Tennessee, those conditions are close to meeting the threshold for one.

Carter County Emergency Management Agency Director Billy Harrell said state forestry firefighters had to be brought back to the scene around 11 a.m.

Harrell said most of the firefighting wrapped up around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, and said at its peak firefighters from four fire departments were on the scene, including 20 members of the Johnson City Fire Department, 15 members of the West Carter County Volunteer Fire Department, eight members of the Unicoi Volunteer Fire Department and six members of the Central Volunteer Fire Department.

That was in addition to state forestry assets, which included two helicopters and two bulldozers. Also taking part in the effort were two deputies from the Carter County Sheriff’s Department, the Carter County Emergency Management Agency and the Unicoi County Emergency Management Agency. Harrell said he was also providing updates to the Washington County Emergency Management Agency.

The fire is the largest one Buffalo Mountain has seen in nearly 14 years. In May 2008, a fire atop the mountain, fueled by strong winds, burned about 1,500 acres over several days before firefighters were able to gain control of the fire. Portions of Buffalo Mountain Park were closed for months as a result.