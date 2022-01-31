Update as of 12:04 p.m.:
Community members might hear a venting release from Eastman Chemical Company after a Monday morning high pressure steam line failure at the plant.
Manufacturing operations were shut down this morning as a result of the steam line failure, which also resulted in power outages to some areas of Eastman, an updated release from the company said. As power is restored, officials said, community members may hear venting from the site.
“These steam releases may be audible to the surrounding community,” the release said, “but venting is a normal part of steam power restoration and there is no cause for alarm.”
Community members near Eastman may also see small pieces of debris that can occur with utility line disruptions.
Update as of 10:12 a.m.:
Five people on site at Eastman Chemical Company experienced minor injuries, Eastman officials said in an updated release. According to Eastman, those injured received treatment from Eastman Medical or at Holston Valley Medical Center.
There was no fire at the plant, officials said, and the incident is now contained. Eastman’s Fire Department responded to the call with assistance from the Kingsport Fire Department.
The Eastman update also included the following:
“Eastman will continue to gather information and provide details to our team members and the community as quickly as possible. These are current updates:
• The high pressure steam line failure was on the northeast side of the manufacturing site. This resulted in power outages to some portions of the site.
• Per our safety processes, personnel in that area of the plant and surrounding areas were held in place.
The steam line failure that resulted in loud noises and vibrations also caused the release of small particle debris that can occur with utility line disruptions. This may be seen in the immediate community near the site. Eastman Public Affairs will provide updates through our Community Care Line: 423-229-CARE.”
Previous story:
KINGSPORT -- Fire crews are responding to a Monday morning steamline failure at Eastman Chemical Company, according to a statement from spokesperson Brad Lifford.
The full statement is below:
"The morning of Monday, January 31, at approximately 7:30 a.m., Eastman experienced a high pressure steamline failure at our Kingsport manufacturing site resulting in vibrations that were felt by the surrounding community and loud noises from a consistent heavy release of steam. Eastman’s Fire Department is assessing the situation with assistance from Kingsport Fire Department. We are working to gather more details and will provide more information as quickly as possible."
The Times News will update this story as more information becomes available. If you have photos from the incident, please email them to us at news@timesnews.net.