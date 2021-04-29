BRISTOL, Va. — Two years after Amazon officials and Gov. Ralph Northam toured Southwest Virginia, the company announced plans for its first delivery center in the region on Wednesday.
The facility, to be sited near Interstate 81’s Exit 7, will allow Amazon to better serve rural customers in the region, said Bristol, Virginia City Manager Randy Eads.
According to an Amazon press release on Wednesday, the facility will open in the Bristol Virginia Industrial Park at 103 Thomas Road in an existing building and create “hundreds” of jobs. Eads said that contractor J.A. Street and Associates will complete work on the building and additional parking space in July, with the facility opening by late summer or early fall.
According to Amazon spokesperson Courtney Johnson Norman, the delivery center will add last-mile delivery capability as a reception point for packages from the company’s fulfillment and sortation centers. From there, independent contractors and delivery businesses will handle delivery to customers.
Wages for center employees will start at $15 per hour and various benefits on the first day of employment, Norman said.
