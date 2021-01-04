UPDATE: Virginia authorities Monday arrested a man who was wanted in a shooting death in Sullivan County, Tennessee, according to a news release.
U.S, Marshals, Virginia State Police and Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Michael Daniel Endres, 31, at 22126 Sweet Hollow Road in Abingdon, Virginia, after conducting a search warrant at the residence.
The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office had issued warrants charging Endres, 31, with first-degree murder, attempted murder and felony reckless endangerment.
Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said Sullivan County Sheriff's Office dispatchers received a 911 call just after 10 p.m. Sunday regarding a shooting that had just occurred at 414 Sweet Hollow Road in Bristol. The caller stated that a man had shot at people and that two had been injured in the gunfire.
Sheriff’s deputies found two men with gunshot wounds. The deputies were told the Endres had fled in an unidentified vehicle. Both victims were taken to Bristol Regional Medical Center for treatment. One later died from his injuries. Cassidy was withholding the victims’ names until notification of kin.
———
Earlier:
BRISTOL — A double shooting left one man dead Sunday as deputies searched for the accused killer.
The sheriff’s office believed Endres had fled into Southwest Virginia. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts was asked to call the SCSO at 423-279-7330. The sheriff advised people not to approach Endres because he was considered armed and dangerous.