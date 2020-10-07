UPDATE: A spokesperson for the Tennessee Department of Correction said Wednesday that 212 inmates at the Northeast Correctional Complex tested positive for the novel coronavirus over the weekend, bringing the total number of active infections to 233.
The correctional complex has a primary facility in Johnson County and an annex in Carter County. The exact number of inmates at the facility wasn't immediately available, but the facility has capacity for around 1,800 inmates. Cases are not broken down by facility, but at least 347 inmates have tested positive at NECX thus far, with at least 114 considered inactive, according to the TDOC.
PREVIOUSLY REPORTED:
A second novel coronavirus-positive inmate at the Northeast Correctional Complex in Johnson County has died, according to data from the Tennessee Department of Correction.
The death, reported on the TDOC's website on Wednesday, is the second one among inmates at the prison, which has confirmed at least 127 cases of COVID-19 as of Sept. 30. Of the 16 prisons in the state of Tennessee, NECX has the eighth most cases among inmates, and the most cases among staff members with 108 — 21% of the statewide total.
Across the state, at least 5,330 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, along with 507 staff. There have been 22 inmate deaths reported, and two deaths among staff.