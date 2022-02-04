BLOUNTVILLE — Three inmates, including one charged with second-degree murder, broke out of the Sullivan County Jail on Friday, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.
The SCSO issued a press release at 10:44 a.m. asking the public for help in finding three inmates who had gone missing from the jail: Johnny Shane Brown, Tobias Wayne Carr, and Timothy Allen Sarver.
Brown had been scheduled to appear in criminal court in Blountville at 9 a.m., according to online court records reviewed by the Times News.
By nightfall Friday, rewards totaling up to $22,500 were on the table for information leading to the location and capture of the trio. The U.S. Marshals Service announced it was offering a $5,000 reward for each inmate. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation followed that with its own offer of $2,500 per inmate.
Few details were released about the actual escape.
By mid-afternoon, the SCSO announced it knew the inmates left the jail through an HVAC vent on the roof that was accessed through the ceiling of their cell.
"Our goal at this point is to locate these individuals and bring them back to jail," SCSO Capt. Andy Seabolt wrote in a press release. "Obviously, security measures failed and we are investigating to see exactly what occurred."
Seabolt later said the investigation was active and ongoing.
Details released about the escapees:
• Tobias Wayne Carr, 38, 5 feet 11 inches, 160 pounds, blue eyes, brown hair. Charged with second-degree murder, vandalism, tampering with evidence;
• Johnny Shane Brown, 50, 5 feet 11 inches, 200 pounds, brown eyes, gray hair. Charged with failure to appear, driving on a suspended or revoked license, harassment, violation of order of protection, domestic assault, aggravated stalking; and
• Timothy Allen Sarver, 45, 6 feet 2 inches, 235 pounds, green eyes, strawberry blonde hair. Charged with auto theft, identity theft, drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying of a weapon.
According to an online roster of inmates in the Sullivan County Jail: Brown listed a home address on Tunnel Hill Road in Rogersville; Carr listed a home address on Barnett Drive in Kingsport; and Sarver listed a home address on Hickory Avenue in Pulaski, Tennessee.
Profiles on all three escapees disappeared from that online roster at about 7 p.m. on Friday.
A Sullivan County grand jury indicted Carr in April 2020 in the stabbing death of his wife in November 2019, according to articles published in the Kingsport Times News at the time.
Carr was originally charged with second-degree murder after police discovered the body of Jennifer D. Carr, 39, in the couple’s mobile home in Kingsport the morning of Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019.
Details released at the time by the Kingsport Police Department included:
• KPD officers were sent to 390 Barnett Drive, Lot 50, at the landlord’s request to check the welfare of Jennifer Carr.
• The landlord’s request cited concerns about alleged marital issues between the couple.
• The officers spoke with family members gathered outside the mobile home who shared information that increased concern for Jennifer Carr’s well-being.
• Police then spoke with Tobias Carr and ordered him outside the residence while they looked inside.
• Officers located Jennifer Carr inside the mobile home, dead from what appeared to be multiple stab wounds.
After it was discovered the inmates were missing from jail Friday morning, the sheriff's office used a reverse 911 call to alert residents about the escape and to provide a description of the escapees. It instructed anyone with information about the inmates to call 911 immediately and not to approach them.
In turn, Director of Sullivan County Schools Evelyn Rafalowski announced that reverse 911 call (within a two-mile radius of the jail) prompted all county schools and the system's central office to be placed on "SECURE" status. That means all doors are continually locked and checked with limited entry and exit. All normal activities continue within the schools.
All schools had school resource officers present as well, Rafalowki said, and putting schools on "SECURE" status was done out of an abundance of caution.
The Marshals Service, the TBI and surrounding law enforcement agencies are assisting the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office in the investigation and search for the escaped inmates.
Staff Writer Rick Wagner and Digital Content Director Holly Viers contributed to this report.