Contrasting himself with those who think the city isn’t moving in a positive direction, Todd Fowler believes Johnson City has made a lot of progress over the years.
“A lot of it was done before I got on the City Commission,” Fowler said. “I can’t take credit for a lot of it. When I decided to run, it wasn’t because I thought things were going wrong. I thought things were going well, and I wanted them to keep going that way.”
First elected to the City Commission in 2016, Fowler is one of eight candidates running for three open seats on the city’s chief governing body this year.
Fowler, a sports medicine physician, has lived in Johnson City since 1993 and was recruited to the area by Watauga Orthopedics, where he has worked for about 27 years. He also serves on the Republican State Executive Committee.
About 10 years ago, Fowler was at a leadership conference at First Christian Church when the preacher approached him and suggested that he run for City Commission.
“He put that little thought in my brain that I’d never really had before, and other people in town said the same thing,” he said.
When former commissioner Jeff Banyas opted not to run for re-election in 2016, Fowler decided to toss his hat into the ring.
Asked why he’s running for a second term, Fowler said he has five kids. Three of them have decided to work in other cities — one in Chicago and two in Oklahoma City. One has a job in Johnson City, and the other is still in school.
Local leaders have frequently pointed to the region’s slow growth as a major, ongoing obstacle. Fowler said he wants Johnson City to develop into a place where his children would want to live and work. He also hopes officials can plug the “brain drain” of educated graduates at East Tennessee State University leaving the region after they receive their degrees.
“We’ve got great things we can do here,” Fowler said. “Let’s try and make it good enough to keep those people here and keep people from retiring other places and attract my kids maybe back here closer to us.”
As part of their effort to recruit and retain people, Fowler said commissioners have focused recently on investing in the downtown area and outdoor recreation, pointing to the construction of the Tannery Knobs Mountain Bike Park, the Tweetsie Trail and recent improvements to Pine Oaks Golf Course.
If Johnson City can attract more people to use its amenities, Fowler said, that will have a positive, collateral impact on the rest of the region.
“When the water rises all the boats rise,” Fowler said. “It’s not going to just be Johnson City.”
Over the next four years, he hopes the city can complete a significant chunk of the West Walnut Street rehabilitation project, and Fowler said one of his top priorities is to see residents at the John Sevier Center, a 10-story building that acts as subsidized housing for about 150 tenants, moved to a better facility.
The Johnson City Development Authority announced in September 2019 that it had officially purchased the building. It plans on moving the residents to new housing units and to eventually sell the building to a commercial developer.
On Christmas Eve in 1989, a deadly fire at the John Sevier Center killed 16 people.
“It worries me,” Fowler said of the structure, which is the tallest in the downtown area. “The fire that happened was before I got here years ago, but that kind of thing worries me about John Sevier if that were to happen again. It’s not an easy accessed place.”
Fowler wants to see residents transferred to nicer accommodations that would be closer to needed services and have fewer floors than the John Sevier Center. He believes finding a new location for tenants can be accomplished in three years.
That would also make the downtown building available for redevelopment, turning it into a “centerpiece” for the central business district.
“There’s a ballroom at the top floor that has big chandeliers and things,” Fowler said. “I’ve talked to people who grew up there and they had their high school proms dances there and ETSU had things there.”
During his tenure, Fowler said he’s strived to serve as a “watchdog,” reading through the hundreds of pages of documents commissioners receive ahead of their twice monthly meetings and keeping an eye out for excessive spending.
“I’ve pushed to be a conservative and to use our taxpayers’ money very wisely,” he said. “That’s really high on my priorities.”